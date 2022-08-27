Karnataka police solve 51 chain-snatching cases, two held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Puttenahalli police have arrested two chain snatchers who were involved in 51 cases and recovered booty worth Rs 1.5 crore. The police said that based on CCTV camera footage, a special team tracked down the accused Ravi (21) and Santhosh (35), who hails from Tamil Nadu. They were residing in a rented house in Arakere and used to target women at nearby parks and temples.

They had robbed more than 2.5 kg of gold chains so far and sold them in Tamil Nadu. The duo was covering their faces with helmets to hide their identity when they used to target the victims and both were BCom graduates. They were working as interior decorators in a private company and were committing crimes to arrange money as they were addicted to casinos.

