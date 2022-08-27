Shivamogga stabbing accused booked under UAPA

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Police have invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against the accused in the stabbing of 20-year-old cloth shop worker Prem Singh. The incident had taken place after tensions broke out over a portrait of V D Savarkar in Shivamogga on Independence Day.

The police also raided the office of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the houses of the accused. Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad told reporters here on Friday that the raids were conducted on Thursday. “After obtaining a search warrant from the court, we searched six places. The houses of the four accused and also the residence of a relative of the accused were searched. We searched the office of the SDPI too as we found that the accused have affiliations with the outfit,” he said.

Prasad said the police seized some “important things” needed in connection with the case. “The main accused, Zabiulla, who was shot in the leg and is being treated at McGann Hospital, will be taken into custody. We have already arrested four people,” he said. The four accused arrested by the police are Zabiulla alias Charbi (29), Tanveer (22), Nadeem (25) and Abdul Rehman (25).

SHIVAMOGGA: Police have invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against the accused in the stabbing of 20-year-old cloth shop worker Prem Singh. The incident had taken place after tensions broke out over a portrait of V D Savarkar in Shivamogga on Independence Day. The police also raided the office of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the houses of the accused. Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad told reporters here on Friday that the raids were conducted on Thursday. “After obtaining a search warrant from the court, we searched six places. The houses of the four accused and also the residence of a relative of the accused were searched. We searched the office of the SDPI too as we found that the accused have affiliations with the outfit,” he said. Prasad said the police seized some “important things” needed in connection with the case. “The main accused, Zabiulla, who was shot in the leg and is being treated at McGann Hospital, will be taken into custody. We have already arrested four people,” he said. The four accused arrested by the police are Zabiulla alias Charbi (29), Tanveer (22), Nadeem (25) and Abdul Rehman (25).