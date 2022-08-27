Home States Karnataka

Stop work, teach government a lesson: JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy

The saffron party should answer to its conscience as it has developed a thinking that anything can be done with money after the success of Operation Lotus in the state, he said.

MYSURU: JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy said there is rampant corruption in the state after the BJP came to power in 2008. “MLAs have been demanding commission for development works from contractors. Contractors should stop all work and not participate in tenders for six months to teach the government a lesson,” he told reporters on Friday.

The saffron party should answer to its conscience as it has developed thinking that anything can be done with money after the success of Operation Lotus in the state, he said. Referring to contractors’ association president Kempanna, Kumaraswamy claimed that there was no percentage system in the H D Deve Gowda. “I want someone to bell the cat to end the rampant corruption.

BJP leaders, who have ruined the system, are demanding evidence for the 40 per cent commission allegations. Why do you want evidence when you should answer to your conscience? Who will bell the cat when the system has collapsed?” he asked.

He said Karnataka needs an effective government to curb corruption and protect the interests of the common man. When asked about the ACB being dismantled, Kumaraswamy said many officers arrested in the mining scam were acquitted.

