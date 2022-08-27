Vijayapura districts Kavalgi hit by three tremors in one day

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: In a span of 24 hours, three more low-intensity earthquakes between magnitudes of 2.6 to 3.9 on the Richter Scale were recorded at Kavalagi village on Friday. According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), The first quake of magnitude 3.9 was recorded at 2 am. The epicentre was reported at Kavalagi village at a depth of 10km. The second tremor of magnitude 3.7 was recorded at 7 am. The epicentre was also recorded at Kavalagi village at a depth of 5 km.

The third earthquake of magnitude 2.6 was recorded at 2:34 am. The epicentre was reported at Ukkali GP of Basavana Bagewadi at a depth of 11km. "All three earthquakes were of low intensity and these types of quakes won’t create any harm to the local community,” stated officials of KSNDMC. It may be noted that 11 earthquakes have been reported in the span of one week in the district.

VIJAYAPURA: In a span of 24 hours, three more low-intensity earthquakes between magnitudes of 2.6 to 3.9 on the Richter Scale were recorded at Kavalagi village on Friday. According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), The first quake of magnitude 3.9 was recorded at 2 am. The epicentre was reported at Kavalagi village at a depth of 10km. The second tremor of magnitude 3.7 was recorded at 7 am. The epicentre was also recorded at Kavalagi village at a depth of 5 km. The third earthquake of magnitude 2.6 was recorded at 2:34 am. The epicentre was reported at Ukkali GP of Basavana Bagewadi at a depth of 11km. "All three earthquakes were of low intensity and these types of quakes won’t create any harm to the local community,” stated officials of KSNDMC. It may be noted that 11 earthquakes have been reported in the span of one week in the district.