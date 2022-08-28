Home States Karnataka

CID arrests woman topper in PSI exam scam

CID sleuths said Rachana allegedly tampered with the answers in the OMR sheets illegally.

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI:  The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), probing the PSI CET scam, has arrested Rachana Hanumant, who had secured the first rank in the women’s quota category in the PSI recruitment exam held in October last year.

CID sleuths said Rachana allegedly tampered with the answers in the OMR sheets illegally. According to sources, Rachana was absconding for the last three months and frequently changing places to evade arrest.

Based on a tipoff that Rachana was hiding in a place near Hiroli Checkpost of Aland taluk bordering Maharashtra, a team of CID sleuths landed there and took her into custody on Friday. After interrogation, Rachana was produced before the JMFC Court on Saturday. As an FIR has been registered in Bengaluru against Rachana, CID officers, who procured a transit warrant, took Rachana to the state capital on Saturday evening.

