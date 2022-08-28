Decision on Idgah Ganesha festival today: Karnataka CM

By Express News Service

RAICHUR/BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the state government will take a decision on whether to allow Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations at Chamarajapete Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru by Sunday. “Revenue and police officials are holding a meeting in Bengaluru, and I can give a clear picture after that,” he said in Raichur.

On the recent statement by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao that the people of Raichur district want to merge with the neighbouring state, Bommai said no one here wants that. “Just to divert the attention of the people from lack of development, the Telangana CM is making such statements. We will further develop Raichur and will not part with an inch of our state,” he said.

Since a large number of people from the Raichur district migrate for work, more focus will be on irrigation and employment. “It has been decided to create jobs in the garment industry in Ballari, Raichur and Kalaburagi districts. A textile park is coming up in Kalaburagi and steps will be taken to set up one in Raichur too.”

Meanwhile, a day after the Karnataka High Court allowed the government to review applications seeking permission to celebrate the Ganesha festival at the Idgah Maidan, Revenue Minister R Ashoka held a meeting with senior officials of BBMP, revenue and police departments in Bengaluru on Saturday. After the meeting, Ashoka said they reviewed the court order as well as the five applications received so far and also sought the opinion of the Advocate General.

“We have information that the Waqf Board will submit an appeal to the Supreme Court on Monday. I have discussed this with the CM,” Ashoka said, adding that various issues related to organising Ganeshotsava at the grounds, such as precautionary measures, procession plan and seating arrangements, were also discussed in the meeting.

