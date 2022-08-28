Home States Karnataka

Kodagu Jnana Kaveri Vishwa University gets cabinet approval

The cabinet approved the establishment of eight new universities in the state and the Kodagu Jnana Kaveri Vishwa University will comprise 22 colleges.

Jnana Kaveri PG Center at Chikka Aluvara that will be developed to KJK University

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Final approval has come its way for the establishment of Kodagu University in the district. The Kodagu Jnana Kaveri Vishwa University (KJKU) will take shape in Kushalnagar and Rs 10 crore funds have been sanctioned for the same.

“Having a university of its own was a long-pending dream of the residents. The final approval has been received from the state. This is a Rs 10 crore project and the existing Jnana Kaveri PG Centre at Chikka Aluvara in Kushalnagar will be developed as the university,” confirmed Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan.

He explained that the state will soon appoint an in-charge special officer and the university will function on trial basis for nearly two years under the aegis of Mangalore University. “Following this, Vice Chancellor and other posts will be appointed separately to the university,” he confirmed.

The cabinet approved the establishment of eight new universities in the state and the Kodagu Jnana Kaveri Vishwa University will comprise 22 colleges. Sources confirmed that among the 22, five are government colleges and 17 are private colleges.

“Currently, the  Jnana Kaveri PG Center is offering various courses including MSc, MCom, Micro Biology, MA in English, Kannada and other subjects. The college also offers a special MSc in Yoga and environmental studies. PhD courses are also extended by the college,” confirmed Dr Chandrashekaraiah KS, the director of the institution. He confirmed that 450 students are pursuing various courses currently and the establishment of KJKU will attract more admissions in the near future. 

TAGS
Kodagu Jnana Kaveri Vishwa University Jnana Kaveri PG Centre KJKU
