Class X student hit by javelin in Madhugiri; doctors operate surgery

The victim, Indresh from Jupiter Public School in the town, was sitting with his back to the thrower at the stadium.

Published: 29th August 2022 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU:  In a heart-rending incident, a Class X student was severely injured after a javelin thrown by another student hit the right part of his head at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Madhugiri town in Tumakuru district on Friday.

The victim, Indresh from Jupiter Public School in the town, was sitting with his back to the thrower at the stadium. As the throw went awry, the javelin hit Indresh, who collapsed and fell unconscious. 

He was rushed to Nimhans in Bengaluru where the doctors conducted surgery and saved his life, sources told TNIE. But his full recovery will take time as some of the nerves are affected. 

Injured a discus thrower

“Fortunately, no injuries occurred to his brain,” the sources added. Indresh is a discus thrower and was about to take part in the event when the incident occurred.

As the hobli-level sports meet was in progress, the students were practising and the authorities at the stadium were unaware of students picking up javelins and throwing them. Some years ago, a college student sustained a severe injury as the discus had hit his head.

