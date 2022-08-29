Home States Karnataka

Rainwater has flooded our home, area in Tumakuru, complains actor-MP Jaggesh

An aggrieved Jaggesh took to social media and uploaded pictures of his home where the living room, bedroom and kitchen were all flooded.

Published: 29th August 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Image tweeted by Actor-politician Jaggesh. (Photo | Facebook/ Twitter)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  “My wife has not slept for the last 20 days because of heavy rain and flood water entering our home at Mayasandra in Tumakuru,” complained Rajya Sabha Member and actor Jaggesh on Sunday.  

He told The New Indian Express, “When it pours heavily, around 4 ft of water enters about a third of the houses in the area. Unlike Bengaluru, which is planned better, Mayasandra is managed by a village panchayat. Many people here have flouted nature’s rules and built massive houses along Raja Kaluves. The result is that water has no place to drain out and floods the area.”

When Jaggesh raised the complaint with the Tumakuru DC, Tumakuru ZP CEO and Chief Minister’s Office, officials rushed to the spot on Sunday morning and surveyed the area, looking for solutions. 

Others in the area complained that mattresses, furniture, kitchen utensils and vehicles have been damaged. 
An aggrieved Jaggesh took to social media and uploaded pictures of his home where the living room, bedroom and kitchen were all flooded. He said, “When humans interfere with Mother Nature this is what happens.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jaggesh Flood bengaluru Tumakuru DC Tumakuru ZP CEO
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
‘temperature likely to turn into extreme heat, reaching a threshold of tolerance': Report
Banna Gupta. (Photo | Twitter/@BannaGupta76)
UPA dares BJP to impose president rule in Jharkhand: Banna Gupta
Former Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Debbarma-headed TIPRA Motha. (Photo | Twitter, @PradyotManikya)
BJP faces tribal party challenge in Tripura
The makeshift hospital at the hotel was being run by the family which operates the adjacent Central India Kidney Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
MP shocker: Ayushman Bharat scheme beneficiaries found being treated by in closed hotel in Jabalpur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp