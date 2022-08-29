Rainwater has flooded our home, area in Tumakuru, complains actor-MP Jaggesh

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: “My wife has not slept for the last 20 days because of heavy rain and flood water entering our home at Mayasandra in Tumakuru,” complained Rajya Sabha Member and actor Jaggesh on Sunday.

He told The New Indian Express, “When it pours heavily, around 4 ft of water enters about a third of the houses in the area. Unlike Bengaluru, which is planned better, Mayasandra is managed by a village panchayat. Many people here have flouted nature’s rules and built massive houses along Raja Kaluves. The result is that water has no place to drain out and floods the area.”

When Jaggesh raised the complaint with the Tumakuru DC, Tumakuru ZP CEO and Chief Minister’s Office, officials rushed to the spot on Sunday morning and surveyed the area, looking for solutions.

Others in the area complained that mattresses, furniture, kitchen utensils and vehicles have been damaged.

An aggrieved Jaggesh took to social media and uploaded pictures of his home where the living room, bedroom and kitchen were all flooded. He said, “When humans interfere with Mother Nature this is what happens.”

BENGALURU: “My wife has not slept for the last 20 days because of heavy rain and flood water entering our home at Mayasandra in Tumakuru,” complained Rajya Sabha Member and actor Jaggesh on Sunday. He told The New Indian Express, “When it pours heavily, around 4 ft of water enters about a third of the houses in the area. Unlike Bengaluru, which is planned better, Mayasandra is managed by a village panchayat. Many people here have flouted nature’s rules and built massive houses along Raja Kaluves. The result is that water has no place to drain out and floods the area.” When Jaggesh raised the complaint with the Tumakuru DC, Tumakuru ZP CEO and Chief Minister’s Office, officials rushed to the spot on Sunday morning and surveyed the area, looking for solutions. ಮಾಯಸಂದ್ರದ ನನ್ನ ಮನೆ ಸಂಪೂರ್ಣ ಜಲಾವೃತ.. ಬಹುತೇಕರು ನೀರು ಹರಿವ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ಜಾಗದಲ್ಲಿ ಮನೆಕಟ್ಟಿ ನೀರು ಹರಿಯುವ ಹೊಂಡಗಳ ಮುಚ್ಚಿದ್ದಾರೆ.ಮಾಯಸಂದ್ರ ತಳದಲ್ಲಿ ಇರುವ ಸುಮಾರು 20ಆಸ್ತಿಗಳಿಗೆ ನಿರಂತರ ನೀರು ನುಗ್ಗುತ್ತದೆ ದಯಮಾಡಿ ನೀರಾವರಿನಿಗಮ ಗಮನ ಹರಿಸಿ ವಿನಂತಿ..#DC #TUMKUR#CEO #TUMKUR #ZP#KAVERINIGAMA #MD@BSBommai pic.twitter.com/IIaqptfxi4 — ನವರಸನಾಯಕ ಜಗ್ಗೇಶ್ (@Jaggesh2) August 28, 2022 Others in the area complained that mattresses, furniture, kitchen utensils and vehicles have been damaged. An aggrieved Jaggesh took to social media and uploaded pictures of his home where the living room, bedroom and kitchen were all flooded. He said, “When humans interfere with Mother Nature this is what happens.”