Home States Karnataka

Sweet times ahead for Mysugar, cane crushing starts from Aug 31

The Sugar Minister inspected the different units of Mysugar factory on Sunday which were renovated and added that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the production on September 10.

Published: 29th August 2022 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa in Udupi

Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa in Udupi

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  Sugar Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa announced that the Mysugar sugar factory, which had stopped sugar production over the past four years, will resume crushing sugar cane on a trial basis from August 31.

He inspected the different units of Mysugar factory on Sunday which were renovated and added that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the production on September 10. Measures have been extended to financially support the factory during its tough period, and the government has prepared technical reports and has directed officers to follow their advice so that factories do not incur losses by preventing pilferage.

CM Bommai has kept his word, Munenakoppa said, by reviving the Mysugar factory. Production will not stop in future, he added.  

The defunct machinery was repaired which took time, he said, adding that Mysugar is the pride of the state. Bommai had sought technical reports that enabled them to make provisions for funds by deputing efficient and honest officers, he explained. The Mysugar factory with cogeneration and distillery will increase its profits through byproducts, he said, and announced that the government will set up ethanol units in the future.  

Factory to buy 4L tonnes of cane 

The minister said that the Mysugar factory has made an agreement to buy 4 lakh tonnes of sugar cane grown in Mysugar factory limits in Mandya taluk. The government has remitted Rs 31 crore pending power bills to Cescom, and the working capital will be released in phases. The government has given permission for 33 sugar factories to set up ethanol units and it will be commissioned soon.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shankar Patil Munenakoppa Mysugar sugar factory Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
‘temperature likely to turn into extreme heat, reaching a threshold of tolerance': Report
Banna Gupta. (Photo | Twitter/@BannaGupta76)
UPA dares BJP to impose president rule in Jharkhand: Banna Gupta
Former Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Debbarma-headed TIPRA Motha. (Photo | Twitter, @PradyotManikya)
BJP faces tribal party challenge in Tripura
The makeshift hospital at the hotel was being run by the family which operates the adjacent Central India Kidney Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
MP shocker: Ayushman Bharat scheme beneficiaries found being treated by in closed hotel in Jabalpur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp