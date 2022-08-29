Sweet times ahead for Mysugar, cane crushing starts from Aug 31

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Sugar Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa announced that the Mysugar sugar factory, which had stopped sugar production over the past four years, will resume crushing sugar cane on a trial basis from August 31.

He inspected the different units of Mysugar factory on Sunday which were renovated and added that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the production on September 10. Measures have been extended to financially support the factory during its tough period, and the government has prepared technical reports and has directed officers to follow their advice so that factories do not incur losses by preventing pilferage.

CM Bommai has kept his word, Munenakoppa said, by reviving the Mysugar factory. Production will not stop in future, he added.

The defunct machinery was repaired which took time, he said, adding that Mysugar is the pride of the state. Bommai had sought technical reports that enabled them to make provisions for funds by deputing efficient and honest officers, he explained. The Mysugar factory with cogeneration and distillery will increase its profits through byproducts, he said, and announced that the government will set up ethanol units in the future.

Factory to buy 4L tonnes of cane

The minister said that the Mysugar factory has made an agreement to buy 4 lakh tonnes of sugar cane grown in Mysugar factory limits in Mandya taluk. The government has remitted Rs 31 crore pending power bills to Cescom, and the working capital will be released in phases. The government has given permission for 33 sugar factories to set up ethanol units and it will be commissioned soon.



