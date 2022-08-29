Truth will come out after probe: Karnataka CM on POCSO case against Murugha Mutt seer

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the investigation is on in the Pocso case filed against Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Murugha Mutt in Chitradurga, and the truth will come out after the probe.

Bommai, however, refused to comment further on the allegations against the pontiff, saying the probe is under way. “The police have registered the Pocso case and also another complaint on the issue. At this stage, making comments or interpreting the case is not good for the investigation,” he added.

He said, “The police have complete freedom. They will investigate the case.”

The Mysuru city police on Saturday filed the Pocso case against the seer after allegations by two minor high school girls. Mutt Advisory Committee member NB Vishwanath said the charges against the seer are false.

Seers hold compromise meet

Vishwanath also alleged that mutt’s former administrative officer SK Basavarajan, is behind the false charges.

A case of sexual harassment and kidnapping has been filed against Basavarajan, a former MLA, in Chitradurga on a complaint from a woman, who is said to be a staffer at the mutt.

A few seers from Chitradurga district, along with supporters of the Murugha Mutt pontiff, held a compromise meeting with Basavarajan at some remote place, but no concrete decision has emerged out of the discussions, it is learnt.

