Bengaluru-Mysuru highway flooded, 249 buses diverted

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several buses heading towards Mysuru were diverted by KSRTC on Monday due to heavy flooding on the busy Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway via Kanakapura-Harohalli and Malavalli. Meanwhile, a car belonging to former minister CP Yogeshwar was stranded at a railway underpass near Ramanagara. Local teams rescued the vehicle.

Ramanagara Police said that traffic was thrown out of gear and commuters coming to Bengaluru from Mysuru, and heading towards Channapatna, were stuck.

More than 10 bikes were washed away near Kumbalgodu. Villagers were seen fishing on the flooded highway. Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy visited the inundated Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway in Ramanagara to review the situation.

A senior officer from KSRTC said that 249 buses were diverted from 8am, and around evening, they were allowed to take the Ramanagara route as the water was drained out. “We will monitor the situation for the next two days, and take a decision,” the officer said.

