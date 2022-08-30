Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru-Mysuru highway flooded, 249 buses diverted

More than 10 bikes were washed away near Kumbalgodu. Villagers were seen fishing on the flooded highway.

Published: 30th August 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Ex-CM Kumaraswamy reviews the flood situation in Ramanagara

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several buses heading towards Mysuru were diverted by KSRTC on Monday due to heavy flooding on the busy Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway via Kanakapura-Harohalli and Malavalli. Meanwhile, a car belonging to former minister CP Yogeshwar was stranded at a railway underpass near Ramanagara. Local teams rescued the vehicle.

Ramanagara Police said that traffic was thrown out of gear and commuters coming to Bengaluru from Mysuru, and heading towards Channapatna, were stuck.

More than 10 bikes were washed away near Kumbalgodu. Villagers were seen fishing on the flooded highway. Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy visited the inundated Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway in Ramanagara to review the situation.

A senior officer from KSRTC said that 249 buses were diverted from 8am, and around evening, they were allowed to take the Ramanagara route as the water was drained out. “We will monitor the situation for the next two days, and take a decision,” the officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Heavy rainfall Karnataka
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp