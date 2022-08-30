Copious rain, poor infra work leaves Karnataka flooded

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The severe flooding in Chamarajanagar, Ramanagara and surrounding areas is an unusual phenomenon, and locals and experts say this is the first time they have seen floods in the region in the past two decades. According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), till 8.30am, August 29, Ramanagara received 1039 per cent higher rainfall than normal, and Chamarajanagar received 1689 per cent higher rainfall than normal. Ramanagara recorded 35mm rainfall against the normal of 3mm, and Chamarajanagar received 32mm against the normal of 2mm. In the past seven days (August 23-29), Ramanagara recorded excess rainfall of 495 per cent, and Chamarajanagar 378 per cent excess rain. Officials and experts point out that the region has not experienced a dry spell or drought in the past three years. Due to increased infrastructure activities, excess rainwater is leading to flooding downstream in the Cauvery basin, leading to water stagnation. “Unplanned and haphazard infrastructure work is the prime cause of flooding. The fertile cultivation area is flooding, which is a sign of poor planning. The Cauvery basin and downstream are not supposed to flood because of the natural terrain for water flow. As all the water bodies are full due to continuous rainfall since 2020 and 2021, matters have become worse. The areas leading to Tamil Nadu are also flooded.” ; Vehicles submerged on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway | ExpressOfficials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bengaluru said Chamarajanagar recorded 7cm rainfall and Kollegal recorded 6cm rainfall on August 29. “The duration was through the day and intensity was not high. But since the regions have been continuously receiving rainfall and all water bodies are full, it would have led to flooding,” the official said. Officials from KSNDMC have now decided to undertake a detailed study on the ground water table. “So far, such a study was not undertaken to assess the situation, but now it is necessary to know how much more water the region can hold. This is important to ensure agriculture planning, crop pattern, diversion, usage of land and to plan ahead,” said a KSNDMC official. In past week, Ramanagara records 495%, Ch’nagar 378% excess rain Excess rainwater leading to flooding of downstream in Cauvery basin Situation grim in Yalandur, Kollegal and Gundlupet taluks as tanks are full More than 10 two-wheelers were washed away near Kumbalgodu