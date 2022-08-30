Karnataka: For four years, athletes will get international training

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government, which is giving four years of rigorous training to 75 sports persons under the Amruta Kreeda scheme, will now provide them international trainers to prepare them for Olympics and other international events. “If required, we will send our sports persons outside India or get trainers to Karnataka,” said CM Basavaraj Bommai, during an event on Sports Day on Monday.

The state government’s purpose is to unearth talents and give them awards and training, he said. In the next four years, the CM said, the government will train them for Olympics and international events.

On the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, the CM conferred the Ekalavya and Kreeda Ratna awards to distinguished sports persons.

He said that there are plans to hold sports events throughout the year. Regarding his target, he said he wants some of them to take part in the Olympics and win medals. “Our intention is to organise these competitions in a systematic manner. PM Narendra Modi has shown interest in rural sports. This event in Karnataka will be initially held at the Panchayat level. It will then move to taluks, districts, and finally, state-level,” he said.

