Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: For four years, athletes will get international training

The state government’s purpose is to unearth talents and give them awards and training, he said.

Published: 30th August 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

CM Basavaraj Bommai flags off a bullock cart race on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government, which is giving four years of rigorous training to 75 sports persons under the Amruta Kreeda scheme, will now provide them international trainers to prepare them for Olympics and other international events. “If required, we will send our sports persons outside India or get trainers to Karnataka,” said CM Basavaraj Bommai, during an event on Sports Day on Monday.

The state government’s purpose is to unearth talents and give them awards and training, he said. In the next four years, the CM said, the government will train them for Olympics and international events.

On the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, the CM conferred the Ekalavya and Kreeda Ratna awards to distinguished sports persons.

He said that there are plans to hold sports events throughout the year. Regarding his target, he said he wants some of them to take part in the Olympics and win medals. “Our intention is to organise these competitions in a systematic manner. PM Narendra Modi has shown interest in rural sports. This event in Karnataka will be initially held at the Panchayat level. It will then move to taluks, districts, and finally, state-level,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai Amruta Kreeda scheme
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp