Home States Karnataka

Kodagu women to pad up for 'first of a kind' cricket tournament

The women's cricket tournament will be organized on September 24 at Chettalli High School Grounds.

Published: 30th August 2022 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Ready for the match: Some members of the Chettalli Ours Club.

By Prajna GR
Express News Service

MADIKERI: ‘Kail Podh’ festival in Kodagu is synonymous with a sports fest in the district. Following the ritualistic observation of the festival on September 3, numerous sports tournaments unfurl and enthrall sports enthusiasts. This year, in the first of its kind attempt, a cricket league will be hosted as part of the festivities and is being organized exclusively for women.

'Ours Club' – a women’s club established in Chettalli of Madikeri taluk – has taken the initiative of organizing a women's cricket tournament that has already recorded enthusiastic registrations.

“The club was established in 2010 with 13 members and we have been hosting small sports tournaments for women since then. However, a casual discussion this time ended up becoming a big plan with the instant support received from the club office bearers and members,” explained Shoba Chengappa, the founding president of the club.

She explained that she discussed her plan of organizing cricket with all the women enthusiasts in the district and the club was open to her suggestion.

The club has a total of 64 women members and each one has made personal donations and the women's cricket tournament will be organized on September 24 at Chettalli High School Grounds.

“Once we finalized the plan, we invited several other women’s clubs and a total of 16 teams have registered for the tourney. There are more who want to join but we have restricted the numbers this time as this is the first year,” she added.

However, once the tournament takes a successful start, the members are open to organizing the event annually. “Once this is successful, we plan to host the tournament in a bigger manner and it will likely be held for two to three days,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
‘Kail Podh’ festival Kodagu 'Ours Club' Madikeri taluk
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp