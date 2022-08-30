Murugha Mutt pontiff approaches court for bail in POCSO case, hearing on Sept 1

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Pontiff of Murugha Mutt Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru on Monday submitted an application for anticipatory bail before the Second Additional District and Sessions Judge. Police are investigating a case filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act registered against the seer.

The court ordered the issuance of notices to the public prosecutor, complainant and the victims of the case as mentioned in the complaint and directed the prosecutor to file objections, if any, to the bail application and posted the hearing for September 1.

Meanwhile, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) team took the victims — two girls aged 15 and 16 — to the alleged place of crime at Murugha Mutt in Chitradurga as part of investigation. The Deputy Commissioner, CWC members and a member of the NGO, Odanadi, Mysuru, were also present with the investigators.

Saraswathi of Odanadi organisation from Mysuru alleged that she was not allowed to meet the victims who are at Government Bala Mandir in Chitradurga. Earlier in the day, the police reportedly stopped the seer’s vehicle at Bankapura in Haveri and he returned to Chitradurga. Refuting allegations that he was fleeing, the seer said he was a law-abiding citizen and would cooperate with the investigations.

Will not avoid investigation: Seer

Addressing his followers, the seer said, “With all your support, I am staying bold. The devotees need not worry and I will not flee from the investigation process. Let us ensure that the trouble gets over peacefully. These types of conspiracies are not new to me, I have been facing these conspiracies for the last 15 years.”

He urged the devotees to stay calm and not pay heed to rumour. “I am now passing through turbulent times. I am sure that I will come out of this with confidence. The devotees need not fear the present circumstances,” he said.

He also held a meeting with the seers of other mutts at Murugha Mutt. Some people staged a protest against the seer at Malladihalli Ashram of Holalkere taluk in Chitradurga district. The ashram comes under the administration of the Murugha Mutt. The protesters also broke the statue of Murugha Sharanaru in the welcome arch.

