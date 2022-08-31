Home States Karnataka

BJP MLC AH Vishwanath demands Muruga Mutt seer’s resignation

He said that this would improve the image of the seer under scanner and also that of his devotees.

Published: 31st August 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

AH Vishwanath

BJP MLC from Karnataka AH Vishwanath (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Amid the political wrangling over Muruga Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru being booked under the Pocso Act, former minister and BJP MLC AH Vishwanath has urged the seer to step down, adding that he should assume his charge again once he is cleared in the investigation.

He said that this would improve the image of the seer under scanner and also that of his devotees.
Vishwanath told media persons that the government should immediately arrest the seer, adding that anyone under probe in Pocso charges should be nabbed within 24 hours.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra should refrain from making statements regarding this issue, he said.

He questioned those who raised slogans supporting seer, asking if they are in favour of those who make mistakes. The recent developments have hurt people’s sentiments that have tarnished the image
of the state, he said, and demanded that the innocent girls should get justice.

He also pointed out that former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, and another former CM BS Yediyurappa are silent on the issue, and added that people will never forgive the lapses in the case.

“I will write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi incorporating the details of the case,” he added.
He said that failure to ensure justice would have its terrible implications in the 2023 election, and criticised vote bank politics that have compelled many to stay silent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pocso Muruga Mutt AH Vishwanath Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru Sexual abuse
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp