BJP MLC AH Vishwanath demands Muruga Mutt seer’s resignation

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Amid the political wrangling over Muruga Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru being booked under the Pocso Act, former minister and BJP MLC AH Vishwanath has urged the seer to step down, adding that he should assume his charge again once he is cleared in the investigation.

He said that this would improve the image of the seer under scanner and also that of his devotees.

Vishwanath told media persons that the government should immediately arrest the seer, adding that anyone under probe in Pocso charges should be nabbed within 24 hours.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra should refrain from making statements regarding this issue, he said.



He questioned those who raised slogans supporting seer, asking if they are in favour of those who make mistakes. The recent developments have hurt people’s sentiments that have tarnished the image

of the state, he said, and demanded that the innocent girls should get justice.

He also pointed out that former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, and another former CM BS Yediyurappa are silent on the issue, and added that people will never forgive the lapses in the case.

“I will write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi incorporating the details of the case,” he added.

He said that failure to ensure justice would have its terrible implications in the 2023 election, and criticised vote bank politics that have compelled many to stay silent.

