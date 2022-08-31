Home States Karnataka

Idol to be installed at Hubbali idgah as Karnataka HC refuses to interfere

Justice Ashok S Kinagi passed the interim order after hearing arguments on the petition filed by Anjuman-e-Islam, represented by its president Mohammed Yousuf Savanur

Published: 31st August 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 06:11 AM

Karnataka High Court.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a late night order, the Karnataka High Court declined to interfere with the permission granted by the Commissioner of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) to a Hindu organisation to install Ganesha idol at Idgah Maidan in Hubballi.

