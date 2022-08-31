Murugha Mutt seer getting undue privilege: Dalit forums

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Members of various Dalit organisations on Tuesday staged a protest in front of DC’s office in the city and demanded that the seer of Murugha Mutt Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who is facing Pocso charges, be arrested immediately. The protesters alleged that the seer is being given undue privilege by the police and district administration, who are delaying his arrest, which might give him an opportunity to influence the witnesses and victims. Meanwhile, a group of people held a banner which read ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’, and staged a protest in the city, demanding action against the seer.

‘Unravel conspiracy’

DISHA committee member and advocate KH Venkatesh alleged that there is a conspiracy to put the seer in a tight spot using the Pocso case. He told media persons that the issue has cropped up because of the wrong intention of former MLA SK Basavarajan and his wife Soubhagya. He also urged the government to retrieve the call records of former MLA SK Basavarajan, his wife Soubhagya, Stanley and Parashuram of Odanadi Mysuru.

DSS demands SIT probe

Members of Dalit Sangarsha Samithi Okkuta demanded that a special investigation (SIT) be formed to probe into the Pocso charges against Murugha mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, fearing that the investigation might be compromises since he is a prominent person. State convenor of the Okkuta Guruprasad Keragodu said, “We demand a high-level probe by SIT comprising a former judge, efficient officers and members of any organisation,” adding that before any investigation, there is medial trail to build narratives in favour of the seer, which could take the investigation in the wrong direction.

“There is a delay in arresting a person who is facing Pocso charges. Many organisations, and a few of them calling themselves fans and followers, have started sharing their opinions which would impact the investigation,” he said. Mavalli Shankar, state convener, demanded proper security for the victims and said that they should be shifted to any safer place in other districts and give them proper security.

