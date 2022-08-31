PM Modi to lay foundation stone for slew of petroleum, refinery projects in Mangaluru

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements on the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) premises and Goldfinch city for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mangaluru on September 2. He was accompanied by MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and NMPA chairman Dr AV Ramana.

According to the PM’s itinerary, he will arrive at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) at 12.55pm on Friday and reach Mangaluru Helipad in a chopper at 1.20 pm and then NMPA by road at 1.30pm. There, he will lay the foundation stone for the Integrated Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) and bulk Liquid Petroleum, Oil and Lubricant (POL) Facility, Construction of Storage Tanks and Edible Oil Refinery, Construction of Bitumen Storage and allied facilities, Construction of Bitumen, Edible Oil Storage and allied facilities, Development of Fishing Harbour at Kulai.

At the Goldfinch City, Kuloor he will dedicate to the nation Mechanization of Berth No. 14 for handling containers and other cargo. He will also dedicate to the nation BS VI upgradation project and Sea Water Desalination Plant of the Mangaluru Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL). He will leave for Delhi at 4.20 pm.

