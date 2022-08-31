Home States Karnataka

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for slew of petroleum, refinery projects in Mangaluru

At the Goldfinch City, Kuloor he will dedicate to the nation Mechanization of Berth No. 14 for handling containers and other cargo.

Published: 31st August 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements on the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) premises and Goldfinch city for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mangaluru on September 2. He was accompanied by MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and NMPA chairman Dr AV Ramana.

According to the PM’s itinerary, he will arrive at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) at 12.55pm on Friday and  reach Mangaluru Helipad in a chopper at 1.20 pm and then NMPA by road at 1.30pm. There, he will lay the foundation stone for the Integrated Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) and bulk Liquid Petroleum, Oil and Lubricant (POL) Facility, Construction of Storage Tanks and Edible Oil Refinery, Construction of Bitumen Storage and allied facilities, Construction of Bitumen, Edible Oil Storage and allied facilities, Development of Fishing Harbour at Kulai.

At the Goldfinch City, Kuloor he will dedicate to the nation Mechanization of Berth No. 14 for handling containers and other cargo. He will also dedicate to the nation BS VI upgradation project and Sea Water Desalination Plant of the Mangaluru Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL). He will leave for Delhi at 4.20 pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Narendra Modi Mangaluru
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp