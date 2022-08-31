Seers come out in support of POCSO accused pontiff Murugha Sharanaru

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Mummadi Shivarudra Swamiji of Mar­ula­gavi Mutt Kanakapura on Tuesday said that the seer of the mutt Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru will come out clean since it is a conspiracy. He told media persons that the seer has spread the issues pertaining to rationalism among the society, and his detractors have hatched a conspiracy. The truth will come out after investigation, he added.

There is a massive support base for the seer, he said. Appointing an administrator is a prerogative of the pontiff, he said. Since the incident is still under investigation, it is inappro­priate to comment on the issue, said the swamiji. Immadi Siddarameshwara Swamy, Dr Shanthaveera Swamy of Kunchitiga gurupeet, Basavakumara Swamy of Ganiga gurupeet, Basavaprabhu Swamy of Davangere, Shivabasava Swamy of Ulavi branch mutt, Mahantharudra Swamy of Hebbala Mutt and more than 20 other mutt heads were present during the presser.

Basavamurthy Madara Channaiah Swamy of Madara Channaiah gurupeet said refused on comment on the issue but threw his weight behind the seer. “We are the devotees of Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru and the mutt has a rich heritage. As the Pocso case is under investigation, it is a sub-judice matter. On the issue of conspiracy we cannot give statements like politicians,” he said.

