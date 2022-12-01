Bommai follows up on K’taka’s water projects with Union mins

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai wrapped up his two-day visit to New Delhi on Wednesday after meeting Union ministers over the state’s key irrigation projects, including the Upper Bhadra, the third phase of Upper Krishna, Mekedatu balancing reservoir and Kalasabanduri.

He appealed to Union Jalshakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to issue no-objection certificates and clearances to help the state take up the projects. Bommai updated Shekhawat about the status of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) of providing piped water to rural households that is being implemented intensively in Karnataka.

CM Basavaraj Bommai with eminent jurist Fali S

Nariman (left) in New Delhi on Wednesday as

Irrigation Minister Govind Karjol looks on

Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba, Karnataka Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol and Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Manjunath Prasad were present. It was Bommai’s 13th visit to Delhi after becoming chief minister.

This time, however, he could not meet the party's top leaders, including national president JP Nadda, to discuss the expansion of his cabinet as they were busy campaigning in Gujarat, where the first phase of elections will be held on Thursday.

He held discussions with state counsel Mukul Rohatgi on the state’s border dispute with Maharashtra. Though the case was listed before the Supreme Court for Wednesday, it did not come up for hearing as the Constitution bench continued hearing another case, a source said.

He paid a courtesy visit to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Bommai calls on Nariman

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Water Resources Minister Govind Karijol paid a courtesy visit to eminent jurist Fali S Nariman at the latter’s residence in New Delhi on Wednesday and thanked him for his immense contribution in defending the state in inter-state water disputes for three decades.

Nariman, who is 94 years old, recalled the challenges the legal team led by him faced in the Supreme Court and the inter-state water tribunals.

He recollected the services of many engineers and bureaucrats who assisted the legal team. Nariman remembered former PM HD Deve Gowda, former minister HK Patil, MB Patil and former chief minister SM Krishna. Senior advocate Mohan Katarki, Additional Chief Secretary Rakesh Singh and Chairman of Technical Committee Anil Kumar Marali accompanied Bommai.

Maha appoints chief for border panel

With the Karnataka-Maharashtra boundary dispute case expected to come up before the Supreme Court anytime soon, the Maharashtra government nominated Dhairyasheel Mane, an MP from Ichalkaranji, as chairman of the Maharashtra Border Advisory Committee on Wednesday.

For several years, senior leader ND Patil had served as chairman of the committee and was later replaced by Jayant Patil during the term of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by Uddhav Thackeray. The post was vacant ever since the Uddhav Thackeray government was toppled.

