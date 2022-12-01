Home States Karnataka

Driver held for raping woman inside school bus in Karnataka

He is alleged to have attacked her before raping her.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The driver of a school bus has been arrested on charges of raping a woman inside the bus under Chandra Layout police station limits on Tuesday evening. The victim was waiting for a bus at a bus stop in Nayandahalli. The accused, while passing by the junction, saw the victim and stopped the bus and told her that he would drop her home.

As the driver was reportedly known to the woman, she got into the bus at around 5.30 pm. Except for the driver, there was nobody else inside the bus. The driver identified as Shiva Kumar is alleged to have driven the bus on the service road near Shree Male Mahadeshwara Swamy Gudi in Nagarbhavi's 2nd stage 10th block. He is alleged to have attacked her before raping her.

By taking the picture of the bus on her mobile phone, the woman called her son and informed him about the assault. The son immediately rushed to the spot. “Both the accused and the woman’s son had a fight in the public. Some passerby informed the matter to the jurisdictional Chandra Layout police about the fight. The police, after rushing to the spot, took both men into custody and subsequently got to know about the rape. The driver was arrested immediately,” said the police.

The police have subjected both the woman and the accused to the mandatory medical test. A case of rape (IPC 376), attempt to murder (IPC 307), causing grievous hurt (IPC 325), and criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC 354) along with other sections of the IPC has been registered against the driver. The Chandra Layout police have registered a case.

