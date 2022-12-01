Home States Karnataka

Former MLA, Yakshagana exponent Kumble Sundara Rao dies at 88

He was also the president of Karnataka State Yakshagana Academy.

Kumble Sundara Rao

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Kumble Sundara Rao, former MLA from Surathkal constituency and Yakshagana exponent, passed away here on Wednesday. He was 88. He was elected as an MLA for one term in 1994 for the 10th Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

Rao was an exponent of Yakshagana (Tenkatittu style) and had performed as a member of Surathkal, Dharmasthala and Ira Yakshagana Melas.

He was also the president of Karnataka State Yakshagana Academy. He is survived by his two sons and three daughters. The last rites will be held on Thursday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai condoled Rao’s death. In a tweet, the CM said he was pained to hear about the passing away of Rao who was an MLA and exponent of Yakshagana and Thalemaddale.

BJP state president and

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said with the death of Rao, the state has lost a great Yakshagana artiste. As a BJP MLA, he implemented several pro-people works and gave advice for the strengthening of the party in the coastal region. He had also organised Yakshagana in the Vidhana Soudha, recalled Kateel.

