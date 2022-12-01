Karnataka: Forest department devises projects to address man-animal conflict in Kodagu

Pragna G R By

MADIKERI: The pandemic situation had affected the maintenance works and sanction of projects from the forest department across Kodagu leading to a peak in the wildlife conflict. Alongside the perpetual problem of wild elephants, the tiger menace had claimed the lives of humans and an increased number of cattle. However, the department has assured to provide a permanent solution to the man-animal conflict and grand plans are in place to address the issue.

Improved conflict-mitigating projects including the deployment of static surveillance teams in heavy conflict areas are underway in the district. An annual budget between Rs 30-40 crore will likely focus on developing conflict mitigation methods to fight man-elephant conflicts.

This year, the department has received approval to install railway barricades for a 22 km stretch across Nagarahole, a 20 km stretch across Madikeri limits and a 2 km stretch across Madikeri Wildlife limits. In 2023-24, solar fences will play a crucial role in addressing the conflict and improved double tentacle solar fences will be installed across a 25 km stretch of the Nagarahole forest area and a 20 km stretch of the Madikeri forest division. In addition to this, the several dysfunctional solar fences (spread across 60 km in different areas) will witness relief and maintenance works.

Apart from these conflict mitigation projects, the department is releasing special packages to help farmers located in conflict areas.

"The farmers can install solar fences across their estates and 50% of the cost will be borne by the department. A one-kilometre solar fence will cost approximately Rs 2,30,000 and the department will release Rs 1,15,000 as a subsidy for the fence. Any farmer or grower is eligible to avail the subsidy," confirmed BN Niranjan Murthy, Kodagu division CCF. As of this year, funds are ready to be distributed as subsidies for up to 50 to 60 km stretch of solar fence installation by the farmers themselves.

Meanwhile, to address the tiger menace across the estates of Kodagu, the department will provide a 50% subsidy for the construction of cattle sheds to eligible farmers in conflict areas.

"The construction of a cattle shed is estimated at Rs 2 lakh per unit and the department will bear 50% of this cost. The department is ready to extend subsidies to 50 farmers this year. The farmers who own less than four acres of farmland or estate and possess a BPL card are eligible for this subsidy," confirmed Murthy.

Further, the compensation for death due to wildlife attacks has been increased from the previous Rs 7.5 lakh to the current Rs 15 lakh. Similarly, the crop compensation to all crops will be doubled shortly. Meanwhile, the department has arranged school van facilities for students located in conflict areas and currently, four vans are functioning in severe conflict areas.

"In case of additional requirements, more vans can be engaged by the department," he confirmed.

The Indian Institution of Sciences is undertaking a scientific study on the steel rope fences to address the man-elephant conflict and the institution is involved in a few modifications to make this a foolproof initiative.

"Once the steel rope fences go through a few design changes, they can be installed instead of railway barricades as the rope fences are extensively cost-effective," he said.

Deployment of surveillance cameras and solar street lights in conflict areas are also among the projects that have received a green signal to address the conflict in the district.

