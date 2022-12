By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday allowed Datta Jayanti celebrations at Bababudangiri of Chikkamagaluru district for three days from December 6 and perform rituals by the committee constituted by the State Government.

A division bench of Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty gave nod for the celebrations after hearing the arguments of the advocate general and the appellant Syed Ghouse Mohiuddin Shah Qadri. Further hearing has been adjourned to January 12, 2023.

