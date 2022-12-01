Home States Karnataka

Karnataka High Court upholds ban on PFI, affiliates

Justice M Nagaprasanna dismissed the petition filed by Pasha, represented by his wife Arshiya Fathima, as he is in judicial custody.

Published: 01st December 2022 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka High Court upheld the notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, giving immediate effect to the ban on the Popular Front of India and its affiliates or front, declaring them ‘unlawful associations’ for five years, for allegedly having international links with terrorist groups like the ISIS.

The notification dated September 27 has two parts — the first declaring the PFI ban ‘unlawful’, and the second bringing it into effect immediately. As the first part was referred to the Tribunal constituted in terms of Section 4 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for adjudication, the petitioner Nasir Pasha, a member of PFI, had questioned the second part of the notification which gives immediate effect to the ban, on the ground that separate reasons are not recorded, in terms of Section 3(3) of the Act.  

Justice M Nagaprasanna dismissed the petition filed by Pasha, represented by his wife Arshiya Fathima, as he is in judicial custody. Justice Nagaprasanna observed that the impugned notification would indicate that reasons are present in the notification itself. Article 19(1)(c)  (fundamental right to form associations or unions) on which much emphasis is laid, can have reasonable restrictions imposed under certain circumstances under Article 19(4) in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, or public order, or morality.

“I do not find any warrant that would entail interference at the hands of this court. Any further consideration of the submissions made by the senior counsel for the petitioner would prejudice proceedings before the Tribunal,” the judge said, referring to the Delhi HC  verdict on the ban on Islamic Research Foundation with immediate effect, based on the SC  verdict.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court PFI ban
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
All-women bench to hear matters in Supreme court
The late Sunanda Pushkar along with husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo)
Sunanda Pushkar murder case: Delhi police moves HC against Shashi Tharoor's discharge
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Amid support for Modi, steady grumble about unemployment in Gujarat
MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)
'Not scared of BJP's cheap politics': Telangana MLC Kavitha refuses involvement in Delhi liquor scam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp