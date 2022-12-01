Home States Karnataka

Man held for growing ganja midst of Rudrakshi flowers, toor dal crops in Karnataka

The police have registered a case under NDPS Act.

Published: 01st December 2022 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 08:50 AM

Arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 52-year-old man has landed in a police net for growing ganja plants on his farm for personal use. The police raided his farm and recovered four ganja plants.

C Ramadasa, a resident of Kodihalli, was arrested from his farm in Hosadoddi near Kanakapura on Monday afternoon. He grew the ganja plants in the midst of Rudrakshi flowers and toor dal crops to hide them.

Police said they were tipped off about the plants by an insider. The accused has been remanded in judicial custody. The recovered plants cost around Rs 15,000. The police are also checking if the accused is involved in drug peddling. The police have registered a case under NDPS Act.

