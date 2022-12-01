Maternal mortality rate dips in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The maternal mortality rate in Karnataka has improved compared to previous years, according to a special bulletin — Maternal Mortality in India 2018-20 — released on Wednesday. The report by the office of the Registrar General stated that the maternal mortality rate (MMR) in the state is 69 per lakh live births in 2018-20, down from 83 in 2017-19. Karnataka Health Department officials said there has been a 14 per cent reduction. However, compared to the MMR in other states like Kerala (19), Gujarat (57), Telangana (43), Tamil Nadu (54), Andhra Pradesh (45), Maharashtra (33) and Jharkhand (56), Karnataka needs to do better. The overall MMR in India, as per the report, is 97 per lakh births. In 2011-13, the state’s MMR was 113, in 2014-16 (108), in 2015- 17 (97) and in 2016- 18 (92). A Karnataka health official said a lot of attention now needs to be paid to Dharwad, Yadgir, Kalaburagi, Bidar and Raichur where the maternal mortality rate is high. MMR above the average of 69 was reported in Dharwad, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara, Kodagu, Bengaluru Rural and Urban, Yadgir, Davangere, Udupi, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Shivamogga and Raichur. “Now, the department is preparing a district-wise action plan to bring the rate down. The prime need at the moment is to increase the number of specialists, nurses and staff in district hospitals. It has also been noted that MMR has reduced because the number of births at home has come down. Due to the strengthening of Asha and Anganwadi workers, cases of child deaths have come down. Accountability among medical staffers has been made more aggressive and has improved. Apart from increased awareness, the increased number of schemes for children, especially for the girl child, has helped reduce the number of deaths,” the official said. Officials admitted that while community health centres can further be improved with more staff and emergency facilities, the services so far have helped in making them more approachable to people for medical attention and deliveries. The help in controlling the rise of infections has also helped reduce MMR to a large extent.