Home States Karnataka

Police detain 2 more Chilume staff

Duo helped main accused in ‘tampering’ of data; Total number of arrests now rises to 13

Published: 01st December 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi police, Kerala police, coronavirus

Representational image of Kerala police. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ongoing investigation into the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) voter data tampering case has led to two more staff of the tainted NGO Chilume being taken into detention. Officers from Halasuru picked up Maruti Gowda and Abhishek from the city outskirts.

The two are said to have assisted the main accused, Ravikumar, in the alleged impersonation and tampering of data. The two detainees were later arrested. “Based on circumstantial evidence and records, we secured Gowda and Abhishek from outside the city on Wednesday and arrested them after investigation. The accused will be produced in court on Thursday.” said an officer from Halasuru Gate station. With this, the total number arrested by Central Division police over the voter data tampering case has gone up to 13 so far. Officers who received complaints from BBMP officials initially arrested two Chilume staff, Dharmesh and Renuka Prasad, and later four BBMP revenue officials were arrested.

It is said that Chilume staff impersonated Booth Level Officers and were helped by BBMP officials with fake ID cards. Opposition parties accused them of removing minority votes and non-BJP voters’ names from the list.

With the developments damaging its image, the Election Commission also suspended Additional Electoral Registration Officers S Rangappa and K Srinivas. Sources in the police department say notices will be issued to the two officers to face a probe.

FINAL VOTERS’ LIST TO BE RELEASED ON JAN 5: CEO
The office of the Chief Electoral Office (CEO), Karnataka, has said that a special summary revision of electoral rolls is under progress in all 224 assembly constituencies in the state. He said the exercise is being carried out as per directions from the Election Commission of India. The CEO further added that draft electoral rolls of all 224 constituencies have been published and are available in the offices of Deputy Commissioners, Electoral Registration Officers, Assistant Electoral Roll Registration Officers and all polling stations coming under the jurisdictions of all districts.

After receiving objections and claims, the final electoral rolls will be released on 5 January, 2023. As the electoral process in three assembly segments led to controversy, the CEO said that the period for submission of claims and objections for Shivajinagar, Chikpete and Mahadevpura have been extended till 24 December 2022 and the revised schedule of these three constituencies will be provided later.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP voter data tampering case
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
All-women bench to hear matters in Supreme court
The late Sunanda Pushkar along with husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo)
Sunanda Pushkar murder case: Delhi police moves HC against Shashi Tharoor's discharge
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Amid support for Modi, steady grumble about unemployment in Gujarat
MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)
'Not scared of BJP's cheap politics': Telangana MLC Kavitha refuses involvement in Delhi liquor scam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp