Police detain 2 more Chilume staff

BENGALURU: The ongoing investigation into the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) voter data tampering case has led to two more staff of the tainted NGO Chilume being taken into detention. Officers from Halasuru picked up Maruti Gowda and Abhishek from the city outskirts.

The two are said to have assisted the main accused, Ravikumar, in the alleged impersonation and tampering of data. The two detainees were later arrested. “Based on circumstantial evidence and records, we secured Gowda and Abhishek from outside the city on Wednesday and arrested them after investigation. The accused will be produced in court on Thursday.” said an officer from Halasuru Gate station. With this, the total number arrested by Central Division police over the voter data tampering case has gone up to 13 so far. Officers who received complaints from BBMP officials initially arrested two Chilume staff, Dharmesh and Renuka Prasad, and later four BBMP revenue officials were arrested.

It is said that Chilume staff impersonated Booth Level Officers and were helped by BBMP officials with fake ID cards. Opposition parties accused them of removing minority votes and non-BJP voters’ names from the list.

With the developments damaging its image, the Election Commission also suspended Additional Electoral Registration Officers S Rangappa and K Srinivas. Sources in the police department say notices will be issued to the two officers to face a probe.

FINAL VOTERS’ LIST TO BE RELEASED ON JAN 5: CEO

The office of the Chief Electoral Office (CEO), Karnataka, has said that a special summary revision of electoral rolls is under progress in all 224 assembly constituencies in the state. He said the exercise is being carried out as per directions from the Election Commission of India. The CEO further added that draft electoral rolls of all 224 constituencies have been published and are available in the offices of Deputy Commissioners, Electoral Registration Officers, Assistant Electoral Roll Registration Officers and all polling stations coming under the jurisdictions of all districts.

After receiving objections and claims, the final electoral rolls will be released on 5 January, 2023. As the electoral process in three assembly segments led to controversy, the CEO said that the period for submission of claims and objections for Shivajinagar, Chikpete and Mahadevpura have been extended till 24 December 2022 and the revised schedule of these three constituencies will be provided later.

