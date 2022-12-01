School bus driver’s presence of mind saves 50 students in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A bus driver’s presence of mind helped in diverting a huge road mishap and saved the lives of about 50 students of Sankeshwar, at Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra on Wednesday. However, the students incurred injuries in the incident.

According to sources, the students of Sankeshwar of Belagavi district were travelling to Mahabaleshwar for a school picnic, when the brakes of the vehicle failed. The vehicle was moving on a ghat road with a steep fall on one side and hilly rocks on the other. The driver was forced to allow the vehicle hit the hilly section in order to control the vehicle.

Other vehicles moving in the valley immediately stopped and rushed to help the injured students. The local police also rushed to the spot and helped in providing medical aid to the injured. All the students escaped with minor injuries.

