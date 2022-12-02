Home States Karnataka

BJP raking up border row to hide its failures: DK Shivakumar

KPCC president DK Shivakumar said that the border dispute is a settled issue and the chief minister, ministers and ruling party leaders keep talking about it to cover up their failures.

Published: 02nd December 2022

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee has accused the BJP of making the border dispute with Maharashtra a big issue to divert attention from serious issues in the state.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, KPCC president DK Shivakumar said that the border dispute is a settled issue and the chief minister, ministers and ruling party leaders keep talking about it to cover up their failures.

There is an attempt to disturb peace in Karnataka during the Assembly elections, he said and added that it is not right for leaders from any party in Maharashtra to disturb peace by raking up the border issue.  The Congress leader said BJP leaders are trying to politicise the matter. They should not try to politicise the border issue as there is no possibility of any changes in it, he said.

Villages that are in Karnataka will be part of the state and those in Maharashtra will be in that state,he said. Instead of making it a big issue big, people should be allowed to live peacefully, he said.

Shivakumar said the BJP leaders never speak about ideology, provide employment and help people, instead they always talk about emotional issues.

