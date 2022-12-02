Congress will reintroduce old pension scheme if voted to power in Karnataka: MB Patil

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Congress MLA and KPCC campaign committee chairman MB Patil on Thursday said that the New Pension Scheme does not give any financial security after retirement. Calling it unjustified, Patil said that the Congress will implement the Old Pension Scheme if voted to power in the 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka.

Addressing media persons here on Thursday, Patil said that the new scheme has many faults, and the money deducted from the salary of the employees is invested in the share market. “ Since the share market is volatile, the employees may not get enough money after their retirement as a pension. The Congress has decided to include the pension issue in our manifesto and will implement it if we come to power,” he said.

Referring to the ongoing border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka, Patil alleged that despite the matter ending decades ago, the BJP government of Maharashtra is raking up the issue deliberately.

The BJP government is deliberately raising the issue mainly to divert public attention from their failures, Patil said. “Residents of Jath and Akkalkot have expressed their desire to join Karnataka. They are unhappy with the Maharashtra government for not providing better facilities.

When such is the reality, how will Maharashtra do justice to the people of Belagavi even if it joins Maharashtra?”he asked. He said that all political parties of the state are united in the matter of protecting Karnataka’s land, culture and language.

VIJAYAPURA: Congress MLA and KPCC campaign committee chairman MB Patil on Thursday said that the New Pension Scheme does not give any financial security after retirement. Calling it unjustified, Patil said that the Congress will implement the Old Pension Scheme if voted to power in the 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka. Addressing media persons here on Thursday, Patil said that the new scheme has many faults, and the money deducted from the salary of the employees is invested in the share market. “ Since the share market is volatile, the employees may not get enough money after their retirement as a pension. The Congress has decided to include the pension issue in our manifesto and will implement it if we come to power,” he said. Referring to the ongoing border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka, Patil alleged that despite the matter ending decades ago, the BJP government of Maharashtra is raking up the issue deliberately. The BJP government is deliberately raising the issue mainly to divert public attention from their failures, Patil said. “Residents of Jath and Akkalkot have expressed their desire to join Karnataka. They are unhappy with the Maharashtra government for not providing better facilities. When such is the reality, how will Maharashtra do justice to the people of Belagavi even if it joins Maharashtra?”he asked. He said that all political parties of the state are united in the matter of protecting Karnataka’s land, culture and language.