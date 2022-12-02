Home States Karnataka

Former PM Gowda opposes UCC, accuses Modi of favouring TN on Cauvery water dispute

The riparian state of Tamil Nadu has been allowed to utilise surplus Cauvery water to irrigate 4 lakh acres of land in and around Salem district, he added.

Published: 02nd December 2022

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Former prime minister and JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda opposed the government’s move to bring in the Uniform Civil Code, and clarified that he will stand by the Constitution. He said there is no provision in the Constitution to impose a Common Civil Code, and warned of strong opposition from all quarters if they attempt to push it. The question is not whether the BJP would stand to benefit by the Common Civil Code, he said, and reiterated that the party will abide by the Constitution.

Gowda was speaking to the media after offering puja with his family members at Srikanteshwara temple
in Nanjangud. He expressed displeasure against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not permitting Karnataka to construct the Mekedatu balancing reservoir to utilise waste water flowing into the sea. The riparian state of Tamil Nadu has been allowed to utilise surplus Cauvery water to irrigate 4 lakh acres of land in and around Salem district, he added.

Accusing the Union government of having entered into an understanding with AIADMK for mutual benefit in the future, Gowda recalled that he had written a letter to Modi on the Mekadatu project but had not received any reply. “I will raise the issue during the forthcoming session,” he added.

Announcing that he will campaign from January to mobilise party workers for the assembly elections, he said many leaders, including H D Kumaraswamy, are part of the Pancharatna Yatra, and are staying in villages and interacting with people.

Appealing to party workers to go door-to-door to boost the prospects of the party, Gowda said the first list of candidates is not the final list, and is changed based on a daily survey report. Asked about differences in Hassan district, Gowda said MLA Shivalinge Gowda has spoken to Kumaraswamy and the issue has to be resolved. “The Yediyurappa government has given strength to Preetham Gowda by allotting
many works. The JDS will not bow to BJP power or pressure,” Gowda said, and spoke of
his family’s abiding faith in Lord Srikanteshwara.

