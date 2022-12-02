Home States Karnataka

HD Kumaraswamy visits Siddaganga Mutt

However, the yatra received a lukewarm response in parts of Tumakuru City Assembly constituency represented by BJP MLA G B Jyothiganesh, son of Lok Sabha member GS Basavaraju.

Published: 02nd December 2022 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday launched the Tumakuru leg of his party’s pancharatna yatra ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday launched the Tumakuru leg of his party’s pancharatna yatra ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections. He visited the Siddaganga Mutt, a prominent Lingayat mutt, in Tumakuru, and prayed before the gaddige of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji. The mutt is situated in Tumakuru Rural constituency which is represented by JDS MLA DC Gowrishankar.

However, the yatra received a lukewarm response in parts of Tumakuru City Assembly constituency represented by BJP MLA G B Jyothiganesh, son of Lok Sabha member GS Basavaraju. Tumakuru district, considered a stronghold of the JDS, has 11 Assembly segments of which three are represented by the party.

JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda had lost the 2019 General Elections by a narrow margin from Tumakuru. Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy declared Govindaraju, a runner up in the 2018 Assembly polls, as the party’s candidate from Tumakuru City.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy Siddaganga Mutt
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)
Money laundering: Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
SC quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four in ISRO espionage case 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp