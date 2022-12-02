Mysuru sewage farm home to at least 10 crocs

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Spotting a crocodile in the ‘City of Palaces’, especially in the vicinity of the sewage farm in Mysuru south has become a common sight for the residents here. In a span of 10 days, at least two crocodiles were spotted and one injured crocodile was rescued from the sewage farm which houses the solid waste management and sewage water treatment plant.

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy revealed that he has information that there are at least 10 crocodiles in and around the sewage farm and expressed shock over how they have adapted to life in the sewage water.

While the corporation has taken the assistance of the forest department to ensure they are captured, the staff are clueless as they are unable to find them in the STP and the pile-up of over 6.5 lakh tonnes of waste.

A retired forest official said, in 2015, a carcass of a crocodile was found and it was believed that it could have come from the nearby Gopura Park or from the nearby lakes.

It is also suspected that as there was fish-rearing happening at the place some years ago, the crocs might have been inhabiting the place since then. Meanwhile, the 6.5 lakh tonne waste at the sewage farm which has piled up for decades is all set to be cleared as the long-pending project has got the nod from the state cabinet. The work order is likely to be issued in a month’s time.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha said that once the work order is released, it will be completed within 18 months at an estimated cost of Rs 57 crore as per a revised project report.

MYSURU: Spotting a crocodile in the ‘City of Palaces’, especially in the vicinity of the sewage farm in Mysuru south has become a common sight for the residents here. In a span of 10 days, at least two crocodiles were spotted and one injured crocodile was rescued from the sewage farm which houses the solid waste management and sewage water treatment plant. Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy revealed that he has information that there are at least 10 crocodiles in and around the sewage farm and expressed shock over how they have adapted to life in the sewage water. While the corporation has taken the assistance of the forest department to ensure they are captured, the staff are clueless as they are unable to find them in the STP and the pile-up of over 6.5 lakh tonnes of waste. A retired forest official said, in 2015, a carcass of a crocodile was found and it was believed that it could have come from the nearby Gopura Park or from the nearby lakes. It is also suspected that as there was fish-rearing happening at the place some years ago, the crocs might have been inhabiting the place since then. Meanwhile, the 6.5 lakh tonne waste at the sewage farm which has piled up for decades is all set to be cleared as the long-pending project has got the nod from the state cabinet. The work order is likely to be issued in a month’s time. Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha said that once the work order is released, it will be completed within 18 months at an estimated cost of Rs 57 crore as per a revised project report.