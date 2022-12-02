Home States Karnataka

Student waving Kannada flag in Belagavi assaulted by peers, cops

The Belagavi city police who rushed to the the spot allegedly manhandled and used derogatory language against the student for waving the flag.

Kannada activists block the Belagavi-Goa highway near RPD circle on Thursday

Kannada activists block the Belagavi-Goa highway near RPD circle on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The ongoing controversy between Karnataka and Maharashtra in the border areas took a violent turn when a student was attacked by a group of students when he was waving a Kannada flag while dancing after the valedictory function of an inter-school cultural fest held at KLS Gogte PU College in Belagavi on Wednesday evening. The victim and some activists said the student was also manhandled by police officials. This is the first instance of a physical assault taking place since the escalation of tension between the two neighbouring states over the past few weeks.  

The Belagavi city police who rushed to the spot allegedly manhandled and used derogatory language against the student for waving the flag. Activists of various Kannada organisations expressed their anger against the police and staged a protest on the premises of the college on Thursday morning.

The victim, who has been admitted to a civil hospital, alleged that the police officers from Tilakwadi police station and Deputy Commissioner of Police (L&O) Ravindra Gadadi manhandled and insulted him using filthy language.

Kannada activist Sampat Kumar Desai said, “The student was scared after returning from the police station. I admitted him to a hospital for treatment.

Is it wrong to fly the Kannada flag in Belagavi? How can the police manhandle him? I urge the government to take action against the police officers.” DCP (L&O) Ravindra Gadadi said that all the students who created a ruckus in the college are Kannadigas. “As all the students are minors, we have given them a warning. There is no need to pay heed to rumours in this matter,” he said.

Police outside Gogte PU College in Belagavi
after a student was assaulted for waving Kannada
flag | Express

‘College will act against those responsible

Principal of Gogte PU College Dr A S Kerur said, “Disturbance was created during the valedictory function. We have taken precautionary measures to prevent the issue from snowballing into something major. The management of the college is verifying the matter and will take necessary action against those found guilty.”

Various pro-Kannada organisations have demanded action against the attackers and the police officers. Some activists also blocked the Belgaum-Goa Highway to condemn the incident. They also burnt tyres at RPD circle in protest. The police then took some of the activists into custody and released them later.

