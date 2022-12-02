Home States Karnataka

Upgraded Karnataka Skill Connect Portal to bring together employers and job seekers

The revised portal will bring together both employers and job seekers together to bridge the gap between supply and demand.

Published: 02nd December 2022 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan

Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of Good Governance Month, Higher Education and Skill Development Minister Ashwath Narayan announced an upgraded Karnataka Skill Connect Portal. According to him, the revised portal will bring together both employers and job seekers together to bridge the gap between supply and demand.

“Online digital learning courses will also be introduced in universities. Accordingly, every university will have to have minimum one degree course in online format before March 2023. Universities have been instructed to get registered at Academic Bank of Credits before December 22. Besides, they need to sign MoUs with at least five industry partners in the next three months,” he said.

He also promised that 60,000 ITI students will be provided training by Microsoft and all ITI marks cards will be digitised and uploaded on the National Academic Depository (NAD).

The minister also unveiled several ‘pledge letters’, proposing reforms in Skill Development, Higher Education, IT/BT, and Science and Technology departments.

He proposed creation of two wings dedicated to employment and seat allotment, which is currently being handled by the Karnataka Development Authority (KEA). “Currently, KEA has been handling both employment and seat allotment for professional courses. However, this is leading to confusion and also delaying the process. The decision to create two dedicated wings has been taken to put an end to this. As many as 20 new posts need to be created at KEA to execute this and a proposal has been sent to the Finance Department seeking its approval,” he said.

“English learning labs will be set up, arrangements will be made to teach Japanese language, new software will be introduced to facilitate financial transactions of self help groups and ID cards will be provided to street vendors. Motivation camps will also be conducted for 13,500 women entrepreneurs through the Centre for Entrepreneurship Development of Karnataka (CEDoK) and job letters will be given to 10,000 job aspirants,” he announced.

