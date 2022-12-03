‘Appoint specially-abled in govt:’ Miss Wheelchair World Pageant

BENGALURU: People with Disabilities (PwDs) should be inducted into the government set-up in different capacities. It is only then that the problems being faced by the disabled can be understood and addressed, said Dr Rajalakshmi S J, Miss Wheelchair World Pageant.

She was speaking at an event held to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities, organised by the Association of People with Disability (APD), an NGO for PwDs, on Friday. “PwDs should be in the ministry. If a minister or a decision maker is disabled, they will be in a better position to take decisions for the welfare of PwDs”, she said.

Senthil Kumar, CEO of APD, said, “Organising such interactive sessions give us an opportunity to not only bring awareness in public spaces but also sensitise the public on disability issues and build an ecosystem of equality.”

Ramya, a Kannada teacher at the NGO, said the government should be more involved to ensure that people with disabilities are included in matters of decision-making like providing infrastructure.

BENGALURU: People with Disabilities (PwDs) should be inducted into the government set-up in different capacities. It is only then that the problems being faced by the disabled can be understood and addressed, said Dr Rajalakshmi S J, Miss Wheelchair World Pageant. She was speaking at an event held to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities, organised by the Association of People with Disability (APD), an NGO for PwDs, on Friday. “PwDs should be in the ministry. If a minister or a decision maker is disabled, they will be in a better position to take decisions for the welfare of PwDs”, she said. Senthil Kumar, CEO of APD, said, “Organising such interactive sessions give us an opportunity to not only bring awareness in public spaces but also sensitise the public on disability issues and build an ecosystem of equality.” Ramya, a Kannada teacher at the NGO, said the government should be more involved to ensure that people with disabilities are included in matters of decision-making like providing infrastructure.