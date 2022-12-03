Boy dies after delay in treatment at PHC, parents bring body to JDS rally

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: A four-year-old boy, who drowned in a sump at his house in Kodigenahalli of Madhugiri assembly constituency, died due to an alleged delay in treatment at the Public Health Centre (PHC). Former CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy and his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who were at Kodigenahalli village during the party’s Pancharatna campaign on Friday, cut short their programme.

“An ambulance was available but neither doctors nor drivers were present to attend during an emergency,” HDK alleged, and attacked Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar for the poor state of affairs at the place. He also spoke to the principal secretary Anil Kumar TK and CM’s principal secretary Manjunath Prasad, and asked them to take the necessary steps.

However, District Health Officer Dr DN Manjunath clarified that the PHC has two doctors and three staff nurses working in shifts round the clock. Dr Purushottam, who was part of HDK’s convoy, attended the boy, who was brought dead, he said. The body was brought to the campaign around 5 pm by his parents, who complained that there were neither doctors at the PHC nor drivers.

