KGF music row: Karnataka HC notice to Rahul Gandhi, two others

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday issued notice to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and Supriya Shrinate on a contempt petition filed by MRT Music for allegedly using copyrighted soundtracks of the film, KGF Chapter-2, on social media accounts of INC India and Bharat Jodo Yatra managed by the Congress.

A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi issued notice to Jairam Ramesh, who is in charge of communication, publicity and media of the party, Supriya Shrinate, chairperson, social media and digital platforms of the party and Rahul Gandhi, who is Member of Parliament from Wayanad in Kerala.

The single judge on November 8, 2022, had set aside the order passed by the sessions court, directing Twitter to remove the links and temporarily block the accounts of INC India and Bharat Jodo Yatra, after the Congress admitted that it had taken 45 seconds of the audio inadvertently while giving an undertaking that they will remove the offending material from all social media accounts.

MRT Music has alleged that the accused have not removed the infringing content from social media handles on Twitter and Facebook and the same is willfully disobeying the conditions imposed by the HC.

