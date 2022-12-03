Home States Karnataka

KGF music row: Karnataka HC notice to Rahul Gandhi, two others

Published: 03rd December 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Yash-starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2'.

A still from Yash-starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2'.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday issued notice to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and Supriya Shrinate on a contempt petition filed by MRT Music for allegedly using copyrighted soundtracks of the film, KGF Chapter-2, on social media accounts of INC India and Bharat Jodo Yatra managed by the Congress.

A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi issued notice to Jairam Ramesh, who is in charge of  communication, publicity and media of the party, Supriya Shrinate, chairperson, social media and digital platforms of the party and Rahul Gandhi, who is Member of Parliament from Wayanad in Kerala.

The single judge on November 8, 2022, had set aside the order passed by the sessions court, directing Twitter to remove the links and temporarily block the accounts of INC India and Bharat Jodo Yatra, after the Congress admitted that it had taken 45 seconds of the audio inadvertently while giving an undertaking that they will remove the offending material from all social media accounts.

MRT Music has alleged that the accused have not removed the infringing content from social media handles on Twitter and Facebook and the same is willfully disobeying the conditions imposed by the HC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KGF Rahul Gandhi KGF 2 Karnataka High court
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp