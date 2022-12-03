Netas get fit for Karnataka election season, complete trips to hospital

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Assembly polls in Karnataka just a few months away, netas are boning up for the grind ahead. Deeming health to be of prime importance, they are scheduling checkups and minor surgeries, so they are fit and fine when the poll bugle is sounded.

In the past few weeks, many MLAs, MPs and even ministers have been admitted to hospitals for treatment. A few who had been putting off health issues, are finally undergoing treatment, and want no niggling issues for the next few months.

Sources in the office of a minister, who underwent surgery recently, said he was putting off further treatment. At present, he is resting and virtually working from home.With a few months left for polls, December appears to be a crucial month for treatment. “If surgery or treatment is delayed further, there may not be sufficient time to take rest. Central leaders are now focusing on Gujarat polls,

but soon, focus will shift to Karnataka,” said sources in a minister’s office.

“Most ministers and party leaders will have to take part in rallies and door-to-door campaigns. This is why many of them are taking treatment now,” said a BJP leader.While Agriculture Minister BC Patil was in hospital for knee surgery, Social Welfare Minister Kota Shrinivas Pujar of Udupi, MP and BJP state president Nalinkumar Kateel and Opposition leader Siddaramiah have had their own ailments treated. Fisheries Minister S Angara was admitted after he tested positive for dengue earlier this week.

BJP sources point out that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is also due to get treated for his knee pain. He has not taken much rest, and the stresses and strains of the job are likely to weigh heavy during the campaign months. “In November, CM Bommai travelled to most of the districts, and even visited Delhi. He is taking ayurvedic treatment, and is unlikely to get admitted to hospital, at least till elections are over in Karnataka,” sources said.

Doctors advise Siddaramaiah to rest this weekend

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday visited Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru, complaining of tiredness and fatigue. Dr Sreenivasa D, consultant gastroenterologist, attended to him. He was diagnosed with low sugar levels and doctors advised him to take rest until Monday. Doctors stated that he had only visited the OPD and did not have any worrisome disorders. He left soon after consultation.

