Tied to a pole and beaten up, Dalit youth ends life in Kolar

By Express News Service

MULBAGAL (KOLAR): Unable to bear alleged harassment by four persons, a Dalit youth committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Mulbagal taluk of Kolar district. The deceased has been identified as Uday Kiran (25), a resident of Bevanahalli in Mulbagal.

According to a complaint lodged by Hanumappa, Uday’s brother-in-law, the deceased, while going for some work to Bairukuru along with one Nagaraj on a two-wheeler, overtook a biker, Raju, which led to a quarrel between the two and Raju reportedly assaulted Uday.

Later, while Uday was returning to Bevanahalli, Raju, along with three others Shivaraj, Gopalakrishnappa and Munivenkatappa waylaid him and snatched his mobile phone. They then told Uday to bring his elders if he wanted his phone back. Uday, however, returned to the village and went back to Pethandahalli alone to take his phone.

However, Raju and the three others tied him to a pole and beat him up him. Complainant Hanumappa went to Pethandahalli to rescue Uday and brought him back. However, unable to bear the humiliation, Uday hanged himself.

Abetment to suicide

On the complaint filed by Hanumappa, Nangli police registered cases under various sections of IPC, including abetment to suicide. Kolar Superintendent of Police D Devaraj said police arrested Munivenkatappa in connection with the case. Some sources told The New Indian Express that Uday was an accused in a murder case in 2019 and was an undertrial. Police said they are investigating the case from

all angles.

