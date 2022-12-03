Home States Karnataka

Two children die after dogs maul them in Ballari

The attacks have sparked panic among parents, who are afraid of allowing their kids to play outside.

Published: 03rd December 2022 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

Three-year-old Surakshita M who died after being attacked by dogs.

Three-year-old Surakshita M who died after being attacked by dogs.

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: Two children died due to dog bites between November 22 and 25 in Badanahatti village of Kurugodu taluk in Ballari district. The deceased Surakshita M (3) and Shantakumar T (7), were reportedly playing outside their houses when they were mauled by dogs.

The attacks have sparked panic among parents, who are afraid of allowing their kids to play outside. In one of the cases, the dog which attacked the kid had rabies. In Badanahatti village, where almost every household has a pet dog, are sometimes abandoned by their owners. In both cases, such dogs are suspected to have attacked the kids.

The district administration has deployed a team of health officials to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.
Dr Janardhana HL, district health officer, Ballari, said, “I visited the village with my team two days ago. A rabies-infected dog had attacked the three-year-old girl, when she was playing outside. Admitted to a hospital, with severe injuries to her head and face, she did not respond to treatment. The seven-year-old boy was not taken to a hospital immediately by his parents, who tried some home remedies.”

Ramappa Harijan, a resident of Badanahatti village, said that the residents now carry sticks while venturing out of their homes. “The dog, which attacked the girl, was later killed by a group of villagers. The whole village is in mourning after the deaths of the two children,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Children death Dog Bite Ballari district
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp