Home States Karnataka

BJP's 'Jana Sankalpa Yatre' garnering widespread support: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

The BJP launched the 'Jan Sankalpa Yatre' from Raichur in October.

Published: 04th December 2022 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (File photo |Express)

By PTI

HUBBALLI: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said BJP's 'Jana Sankalpa Yatre', a statewide tour preparing the ground for the ruling party ahead of Assembly polls in the state, has been getting "unprecedented" support from the people.

The BJP launched the 'Jan Sankalpa Yatre' from Raichur in October. "In the run-up to polls, we are going before the people, with our performance. Our Jana Sankalpa Yatre has already covered Hyderabad Karnataka (Kalyana Karnataka), central, coastal, and Mumbai Karnataka (Kittutu Karnataka) regions," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he pointed out that the tour will be intensified in other parts of the state during December.

"We are informing people about the central and state government schemes that have reached them, and are instilling confidence in them.

'Jana Sankalpa Yatre' has been getting unprecedented support," he added.

According to BJP, two teams -- one led by Bommai and Yediyurappa and the other led by state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel -- have planned to cover 52 Assembly segments across the state before December 25.

The state is expected to go to polls in the first half of 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Jana Sankalpa Yatre Assembly polls
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp