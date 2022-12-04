Home States Karnataka

Bommai announces special schemes for specially-abled

The funds for special kids in residential schools, welfare centres and even shelter homes have already been increased this year.

Published: 04th December 2022 03:08 AM

Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (File photo |Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday launched a special health insurance scheme covering medical expenses up to Rs 5 lakh for the treatment of People with Disabilities (PwD).

Speaking at a programme organised by the Directorate of Disabled Persons and Empowerment of Senior Citizens as part of the World Day of Persons with Disabilities 2022, the CM said a 3% reservation in housing schemes for the disabled will also be provided.

Participants during an event on International
Day of Disabled Persons in Bengaluru on
Thursday | Express

A shelter for mentally-challenged children will be established soon, besides providing 2,000 battery-powered tricycles to the differently-abled by March 2023 for which Rs 25 crore has been earmarked, he said.

“The government will ensure all facilities to people with disabilities,” he said.  Bommai also announced special grants for the edu­ca­tion of differently-abled in the upcoming budget. The funds for special kids in residential schools, welfare centres and even shelter homes have already been increased this year.

CM: Acid attack victims will get grant of  Rs 10,000

For special children in residential schools, the fund was increased to Rs 10,200 from Rs 6,800; in non-residential scho­ols, the fund was increased to Rs 9,000 from Rs 6,000. The government will also increase grant for acid attack victims from Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000 per month.

The CM said there are around 50 lakh people with disabilities in Karnataka and urged the people of the state to contribute to their cause in their own way. Bommai also visited Kanteerava Stadium and inaugurated a national-level art exhibition organised by people with disabilities from Nimhans.

Meanwhile, Vision Empower along with Sankara Eye Hospital volunteered to educate passengers at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) by creating a special experience to sensitise them about the numerous transformative possibilities being made available to children with visual impairment to pursue science, math and computational thinking education at the special schools for the visually impaired. The initiative was in alignment with the United Nations theme of ‘Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fuelling an accessible and equitable world”.

Snehadeep Trust, Bengaluru also organised an awareness initiative at Freedom Park to highlight the challenges faced by the disabled community and to stress the need to provide them with equal opportunities. Noted actress Amulya Gowda also participated in the event.

