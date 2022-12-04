Home States Karnataka

Day after boy’s death, PHC medical officer suspended

D Randeep, commissioner, Health and Family Welfare Services issued an order on Saturday suspending Dr Rohit on charges of dereliction of duty and negligence.

Published: 04th December 2022 06:41 AM

Suspended

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the tragic death of a five-year-old boy at the Kodigenhalli public health centre in Madhugiri taluk, Tumakuru district, on Friday, the Health and Family Welfare Department has suspended a medical officer and the ambulance driver.

It is said that Dr Rohit D, administrative medical officer, was not present at the centre during the duty period, causing the death of the child by not ensuring timely medical care.

The child, Abu, had fallen into a sump and suffocated. He was brought to the PHC which was said to be running 24/7. The doctor was not present at the hospital and the child died without receiving treatment.
Sreenappa, emergency vehicle driver at the PHC, was also suspended for negligence of duty for not answering the call while not on duty.

