Home States Karnataka

History sheeter ‘Pani Puri’ Manja holds stir, seeks entry into BJP

Pani Puri Manja had printed his demand which stated that, “BJP leaders. I am a rowdy sheeter. Give me a position in your party.’

Published: 04th December 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In the wake of history-sheeters like Fighter Ravi, Silent Sunil and Bettanagere Shankara joining BJP and aspiring to contest in the coming assembly elections from the saffron party, a history-sheeter from Mysuru held a protest demanding the BJP leaders to admit him to the party.

Manju alias ‘Pani Puri’ Manja, a resident of Ganesh Nagar, who have one case in Metagalli and four in Udayagiri police station limits and rowdy-sheeter registered in Udayagiri police station, held protest near Gandhi Statue in front of district courts on Saturday demanding entry into the saffron party.

Holding a banner with pictures of Adichunchanagiri Mutt former seer Balagangadharanatha Swamy, Siddaganga Mutt former seer Shivakumara Swami, Kanaka Dasa, Valmik and Dr BR Ambedkar on the top, Pani Puri Manja had printed his demand which stated that, “BJP leaders. I am a rowdy sheeter. Give me a position in your party.’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP history-sheeter Karnataka elections Karnataka polls Karnataka assembly polls
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp