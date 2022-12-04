History sheeter ‘Pani Puri’ Manja holds stir, seeks entry into BJP

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In the wake of history-sheeters like Fighter Ravi, Silent Sunil and Bettanagere Shankara joining BJP and aspiring to contest in the coming assembly elections from the saffron party, a history-sheeter from Mysuru held a protest demanding the BJP leaders to admit him to the party.

Manju alias ‘Pani Puri’ Manja, a resident of Ganesh Nagar, who have one case in Metagalli and four in Udayagiri police station limits and rowdy-sheeter registered in Udayagiri police station, held protest near Gandhi Statue in front of district courts on Saturday demanding entry into the saffron party.

Holding a banner with pictures of Adichunchanagiri Mutt former seer Balagangadharanatha Swamy, Siddaganga Mutt former seer Shivakumara Swami, Kanaka Dasa, Valmik and Dr BR Ambedkar on the top, Pani Puri Manja had printed his demand which stated that, “BJP leaders. I am a rowdy sheeter. Give me a position in your party.’

