Home States Karnataka

Need to up coal yield for energy security: Pralhad Joshi

The country is poised to produce 900 MT of coal in the current year and it is expected to touch 1,000 MT next year, Joshi elaborated.

Published: 04th December 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo | PTI)

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said that the current contribution of the mining sector in the country’s GDP is 0.9% and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target to enhance it to 2.5% by 2030 as there is a huge potential in the sector. He said there is a need to step up coal production to meet the country’s growing energy security needs.

Chairing the ‘Investors’conclave on commercial coal mines auction and opportunities in the mining sector’, Joshi welcomed investors to invest in the sector saying the ministry has brought in reforms, including auctioning 500 mines in a phased manner. “PM Modi has given a go ahead that regardless which party is in power in the states, they have to be backed to tap the potential in the mining sector. It has worked out in Odisha as the CM there is proactive and has been in constant touch with us for the last 3-4 years to implement projects. As a result, Odisha collected Rs 5,000 crore revenue during 2014-15 and has now earned Rs 50,000 crore of which it has deposited Rs 10,000 crore as balancing reserve fund in the RBI,” he added.

He said the Union Government has made several reforms in the mining sector such as removing the distinction between captive and non-captive mines by amending the Mines and Mineral Development and Regulation (MMDR) Act 1957 to ensure ease of doing business. “The transfer of clearances of the previous lessee to the successful bidder is made easy as they need not apply for as many as 21 NOCs afresh during the transfer of the lease,” he said.

The country is poised to produce 900 MT of coal in the current year and it is expected to touch 1,000 MT next year, Joshi elaborated.  Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Karnataka will emerge as the largest producer of iron ore in the world in the next 4-5 years as a big steel plant is situated in the state. Earlier there used to be exploitation and the courts had to intervene so that the mines could be explored.  The State is now guided by the Supreme Court and NGT guidelines in allocation and mining of iron ore mines, he said.

He informed that a number of companies have submitted proposals to resume mining in Kolar Gold Fields. He said mining companies are welcome to take up mining in Karnataka and help the state to mop up revenue.  and the government will support the investors shoulder to shoulder support to the investors in the mining sector to mop up revenue.

“They need to maintain a balance between exploration and exploitation and that will help to achieve stability which is very important. The sector has the potential to generate 5,000 jobs,” he said.

JOSHI MEETS CHIEFS OF POWER GENCOS
Joshi also chaired a meeting with principal secretaries of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu which was  attended by the chairmen of Karnataka Power Corporation, Andhra Pradesh GenCo, Tamil Nadu Generation & Distribution Corporation and Telangana State Power GenCo. In a detailed discussion on overcoming challenges to further enhance coal supplies to TPPs, he urged Power GenCos to improve lifting off coal through road-cum-rail mode. “The double-engine Centre and State is ensuring that the mining sector in Karnataka is thriving to become a growth driver. Karnataka ranks second in auctioning of blocks after Odisha. Twenty-five mineral blocks are in the pipeline for auctioning. Urged the State to expedite their auctions,” Joshi said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pralhad Joshi
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp