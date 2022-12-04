Pandemonium at Murugha Mutt over appointment of new seer

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Pandemonium prevailed at a meeting of the Veerashiva-Lingayat community members which was held to discuss the appointment of an administrator or new seer to the Murugha Mutt in the wake of the mutt’s pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru going behind bars over POCSO charges. Former minister H Ekanthaiah chaired the meeting which was held at the memorial of former CM S Nijalingappa at Seebara.

When the issue of the appointment of administrator came up for discussion, Karthik, a youth, raised objections saying that there was no need for it. This led to noisy scenes at the meeting for sometime. Karthik received support from some people who were present at the meeting. Incidents of manhandling also took place and the police had to intervene to bring the situation under control.

Later, addressing the gathering, Ekanthaiah said the Veerashiva Mahasabha members from all 30 districts will hold a padayatra in Chitradurga and then stage a dharna in front of the Murugha Mutt to demand the appointment of a new seer.

As the present pontiff is behind bars since three months, the religious and social activities of the mutt and the administration of educational institutions run by the mutt are being adversely affected. There is a need for a new seer to take charge so as to ensure the smooth functioning of the mutt’s activities, he added.

Ekanthaiah also criticised the government saying despite submitting a memorandum to the government requesting it to appoint an administrator, no action has been been initiated. He also said that the Veerashiva Mahasabha of Chitradurga was planning to take the legal route if its demands are not met.

INTERIM BAIL GRANTED TO THIRD ACCUSED

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) of Chitradurga on Saturday granted bail to a minor and third accused in the POCSO case in which the pontiff of Murugha Mutt Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru is the first accused. The JJB, which heard the bail plea of the third accused, Basavaditya Swamiji, granted him bail with certain conditions like appearing before the court in the presence of his counsel. Basavaditya Swamiji was appointed by Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru as his successor in May.

